The Bowen Gumlu Growers Association held its Regional Capacity Through Migration Forum on July 13, attended both in person and online by 111 producers, government and industry body representatives.
The event saw a number of presentations and panel discussions on the critical migrant workforce that undertakes various roles within the agriculture sector across Queensland. There was key discussion on working holiday makers, PALM Scheme workers, and skilled migrants.
Both the current trends were addressed, as well as the projected outcomes of the various migrant worker streams and the ongoing impact of the regional housing crisis.The panels also addressed some of the key challenges for producers with recent changes made to the PALM Scheme.
Key event organiser, DAF's north Queensland senior agribusiness development officer Colette Williams said the vision of the day was to highlight the human faces behind these important conversations.
"The feeling in the room was highly positive and a celebration of the humanness behind the workforce," she said.
"They key vision for the day was to bring this back to the people that are doing the most amazing work on our farms, and for producers to have their voices heard very loudly within that."
The event was facilitated by Neil Glentworth of Dunne Medforth and some of the key speakers included Steve Burdette of Approved Employers, Rob Coco of Regional Development Australia, and Kristy Banks of Harvest Trail Information Services.
READ ALSO:
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.