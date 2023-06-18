Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Changes will make it harder for farmers to employ PALM scheme workers

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
June 18 2023 - 2:00pm
PALM scheme changes concern
New guidelines to the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme being introduced by the federal government will effectively make it more difficult for many farmers to employ workers via the scheme. As industry continues to be challenged by a crippling labour shortage, details around the changes to the PALM scheme are very concerning.

