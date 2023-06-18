PALM scheme changes concern

What a travesty it will be if farmers are pushed away from PALM, a regulated visa program, and forced to look for other workforce solutions. QFF joins QFVG in encouraging all impacted parties, growers and workers alike, to write formally to the government to clearly articulate their concerns and the potential unintended consequences of these proposed changes. It might be worth cc'ing the Australian Council of Trade Unions as it appears they are calling the shots on this one.