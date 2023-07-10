Irrigators who rely on the Burnett River sub-scheme reported positive news last week, with 95 per cent water allocations announced for the 2023-24 water year.
Despite the win, irrigators remained concerned about uncertain future allocations under the prospect of drier conditions, delays in the Paradise Dam Improvement Project, and future water releases during restoration.
Sunwater advised irrigators across the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme of their allocations on Wednesday July 5, 2023.
Irrigators reliant on the Burnett River sub-scheme (Paradise Dam, Ned Churchward Weir and Ben Anderson Barrage) were allocated 95pc. This figure was much higher than anticipated, since initial predictions provided to growers were based on estimations of around 76 to 88pc.
A Sunwater spokesperson described the allocations as, "great news for irrigators across the region" as they would have access to "nearly all" their entitlement from the start of the 2023-24 water year.
The spokesperson indicated allocations were set at the start of the water year and could not be decreased even if dam capacity levels reduced.
"Allocations can however increase to a maximum of 100pc, should there be inflows or if customer usage or scheme losses are less than estimated at the commencement of the water year," the spokesperson said.
Childers cane and soybean farmer, Judy Plath said while she was relieved by the allocation announcement considering initial estimations, she still held concerns about future water security - especially in light of drier weather forecasts.
Ms Plath was also concerned about how water releases during the restoration work on Paradise Dam would impact future allocations for irrigators.
On June 21, the state government announced a budget spend of $116.4 million to support pre-construction activities for the Paradise Dam improvement project, prior to major construction commencing late next year.
"We mustn't forget that Paradise Dam is currently only half its original size, and any water releases during construction are going to further reduce the amount of water available for irrigation in the region," Ms Plath said.
"Once the dam has been repaired, the district will then be waiting for rain to refill the dam so we could be facing reduced allocations for the next number of years."
In response to these concerns, a Sunwater spokesperson said it could not speculate on projected allocations as those figures were based on a number of factors including water storage levels and weather unpredictability.
Bundaberg macadamia, avocado and lychee grower Craig Van Rooyen said uncertainty in water allocations and fears around restoration delays would continue to create an environment of instability for growers in the region.
He referred to conditions two years ago when irrigators were looking at projected allocations of only 22pc at the start of the growing season - meaning crops were left unplanted and "dire" concerns held for permanent trees.
"You can't turn the water off for avocado or macadamia trees because they will just die. It takes six years to replant and get back into production," he said.
"If we hadn't had all that rain and didn't have one of the wettest years we've had for several decades we would have been in real trouble."
Mr Van Rooyen said with the prospect of facing a drier few years, growers in the Bundaberg region wanted more security around access to reliable water.
"If we want to continue to grow this region and for us to continue to supply the food for the nation as we are currently doing, we need more water storage," he said.
Mr Van Rooyen also sits on several boards and committees including the Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers and the Australian Lychee Growers Association.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.