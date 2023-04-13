Queensland Country Life
Mt Rawdon Pumped Hydro project's access to Paradise Dam water draws criticism from Bundaberg irrigators

Ben Harden
Local macadamia grower Michael McMahon is concerned for the future reliability of Paradise Dam. File picture
North Burnett farmers have raised concerns about the on-going water security from Paradise Dam, after a report by the Mt Rawdon Pumped Hydro project outlined their plans to access 24,000 ML of water from the Burnett catchment.

