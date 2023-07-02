A rising 17-year-old horse rider from central Queensland will represent Australia in showjumping internationally at this year's World Clubs tournament in France.
Amy Cunzolo's passion for horse riding began at Comet, 40 kilometres east of Emerald, where she grew up on her family's cropping property.
The international showjumping event is one of the largest equestrian gatherings in the world and is scheduled every year during the French National Championships.
The team will ride horses borrowed from a French riding school and compete against teams from twenty-six nations.
From the age of eight, Amy learnt how learnt to ride at her local Comet River Pony Club, competing in numerous state events.
"My whole family has participated in Pony Club events for as long as I can remember," Ms Cunzolo said.
Amy said her ambitions have always been to represent Australia for showjumping and compete in the Longines Global Champions Tour.
"I'm really excited to compete in this international competition and it's a dream come true," she said.
"It's been lots of hard work, dedication and both good and sad moments in-between.
"I'm a little bit nervous to see what horse I get and how it's going to be different from all of my horses, but I'm actually really excited for it."
Winning a swathe of broad ribbons in her equestrian sports career so far, Amy has succeeded in winning the Percy Bishop award for overall champion horse and rider for showjumping and jumping equation in 2021 and 2022 on her horse, Finch Farm Curtis.
She has also been awarded champion at the 2020 state for 90cm-1.10 metre show jumping, reserve champion for jumping equitation, reserve champion for equitation and show jumping for 1m-1.20m in 2021.
In the 2022 state, Amy was awarded champion in equitation and fourth in showjumping 1m-1.20m.
She recently won the junior 1.20 metre at Caboolture.
"I'm a zone 15 member and we have been successful in placing reserve champion for Showjumping teams in 2021 and third in 2020," She said.
"Being successful with my zone 15 members was a rewarding and fulfilling experience."
Living in a remote part of central Queensland, Amy said the challenges were significant, including not having access to weekly events, most equestrian events being more than three hours away, and state events being up to 12 hours away.
"It is also challenging in the amount of time I have. I work full time on our property as an assistant agronomist and worker," she said.
"Despite this, my dedication to the sport is evident in the time I put into training and riding."
Amy is currently training four horses, ranging from four to 12-years-old, one of which she has starter herself.
"Each horse has its different quirks and understanding how to control and manage them has been a long and rewarding journey," she said.
"Throughout my years of riding, I have trained and competed a total of eight horses and I'm confident in riding unfamiliar horses."
Amy's dedication to Pony Club is also evident in the roles she has contributed to, not only as a rider, but as a showjump judge, course builder, and junior coach.
She will spend two weeks in France, where she'll spend the first week training with her new horse and the second at the competition.
Pony Club Australia CEO Dr Catherine Ainsworth, congratulated its members selected to compete in the World Clubs Tournament.
"Each of the team members has both a strong competition record and demonstrated their skill in riding unfamiliar horses," Dr Ainsworth said.
"Pony Club Australia last sent a team to this event in 2018 and relies on the generosity of colleagues at the Normandy Committee of the French Equestrian Federation.
"During their time in France, the Australian team will tour the historical French National stud farm at the Haras du Pin, and be guests at a unique performance by the elite French Cadre Noir Riding Academy on the World Heritage site of Mont Saint Michel in Normandy."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
