Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

CQLX special weaner and feeder sale attracts 3596 head

Ben Harden
Ellouise Bailey
By Ben Harden, and Ellouise Bailey
Updated July 3 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendors Allan and Abbey Lucas of Lucas Cattle Co, Morinish, with their son Jake and daughter Ava, with their lead Droughtmaster steer pen, which made 363.84c/kg, weighing 292 kg, and returned $1077/hd. Picture by Ben Harden
Vendors Allan and Abbey Lucas of Lucas Cattle Co, Morinish, with their son Jake and daughter Ava, with their lead Droughtmaster steer pen, which made 363.84c/kg, weighing 292 kg, and returned $1077/hd. Picture by Ben Harden

Stock and station agents predicted a slight increase in the cattle market at Monday's CQLX Gracemere special weaner and feeder sale, which saw prices climb 20-30 cents for better lines of young cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.