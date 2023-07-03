Stock and station agents predicted a slight increase in the cattle market at Monday's CQLX Gracemere special weaner and feeder sale, which saw prices climb 20-30 cents for better lines of young cattle.
In total, CQLX agents yarded approximately 3596 head, a reduction of 3004 head on the previous June 5 feature sale, which yarded 6600.
Demand for large lines of young cattle continued at Monday's sale, where the steer price peaked at 404.2c/kg.
Agents and CQLX yard staff were still selling and weighing cattle as this early report went online, but a total of 3550 head of weaner and feeder cattle sold as of 3.00pm on Monday.
In a further breakdown of the sale report, 2426 steers sold to average 318.83c/kg and return $778.91 per head, peaking at 404.2c/kg or $1354/hd.
A total of 291 steers weighing under 200 kilograms sold to average 310c/kg, while 1173 steers weighing 200-280 kg peaked at 404.2c/kg and sold to average 329c/kg to return $806/hd.
497 steers, weighing 280-330 kg, sold to average 321c/kg and returned $963/hd.
In the feeder market, 204 steers, weighing 330-400 kg sold to average 291.23c/kg to return $1040.70/hd, while 70 steers, weighing 400-500 kg, sold to average 291.98c/kg and return $1249/hd.
Top X Gracemere livestock agent Gavin Tickle, said Monday's sale was in line with their previous special store and feeder sale which ran in early June.
"The steer price peaked over 400c/kg for black steers, which we haven't seen for a few weeks now," Mr Tickle said.
"I think the market started off, particularly through the steers, in line with our last weaner sale as well, which is probably above our weekly sales.
"I would say in places, there were lines of cattle that were 10 -20 cents or maybe even 30c better than our weekly sales.
"I think that's attributed to the quality lines of cattle offered at this sale and the way the cattle presented themselves.
"That is the benefit of these feature weaner sales, they generally attract those better lines of cattle."
While agents were still selling store heifers, a total of 1110 unweighed heifers sold to 344.20c/kg.
"The better heifers are in par with what the weekly sales have been doing," Mr Tickle said.
Cattle were drawn as far south as Wandoan and as north as Koumala, but Mr Tickle said the majority of the draw was made up of local cattle.
"The quality is as good as we've seen here at CQLX, and we say that every year," he said.
"There's obviously a premium in the market for those flat back type cattle and those softer style calves, but even in the Brahman section, the quality presented at the sale was absolutely fantastic."
Highlight sales included Lucas Cattle Co, Morinish, lead Droughtmaster EU accredited weaner steers pen which averaged 363.84c/kg and weighed 292kg to return $1077/head.
CQLX offered a new incentive this year for vendors, Battle of the Cattle Awards for Droughtmaster, Brahman, Brangus, Charbray and Braford breeds.
Judging of the pens took place at 8am on Monday by an independent judge appointed by each breed association.
In the Droughtmaster section, under judge John Atkinson, a pen of Droughtmaster steers, offered by Greg Perry of Nine MIle, Alton Downs was awarded champion pen.
L Coombs judged the Brangus contingent, with Bella Grazing of Baralaba offering of Brangus steers crowned champion on the day.
In the Brahman section, judged by Matthew Noakes, Olive Brahmans claimed champion pen for their offering of Brahman steers.
The Charbray competition was judged by Glen Zimer, who put Mt Larcom's Casey and Roslyn Hay's pen of Charbray steers on top.
Mr Tickle said the battle of the cattle competition was well received by vendors, who offered some of their best lines of younger cattle.
"I think the initiative of the awards has been well received, looking to recognise vendors who spend a bit of money on their breeding," he said.
CQLX agents cancelled Wednesday July 5 prime and store sale, due to lack of numbers and recent rain across the state.
Looking ahead, Mr Tickle said the forecast for good rainfall across central Queensland earlier this week could impact sale numbers at the following week's sale.
"Pending rainfall was definitely the biggest impact on this week's sale cancellation," he said.
"People could also be hoping there might be a jump in price following the rain or with the rain, they can retain and hold onto their calves a lot longer.
"There's definitely a few vendors that are just waiting to see what this rain does to then make a decision on how they market their cattle.
"For the vendors who have sent their cattle along to Monday's sale, I think they should be pretty happy with how the market has performed."
Mr Tickle said the rain could impact the slaughter job in the coming weeks.
"It could pull up a lot of western based cattle that have been pre booked in for slaughter," he said.
"I guess time will tell, with the lower numbers I anticipate that we might see a kick in the slaughter job which then could flow through the other categories."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
