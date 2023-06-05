Stock and station agents predicted prices for feeders and younger cattle climbed by 20 to 30 cents on the previous week's sale at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange's first Kubota Cattle Series Special Weaner and Feeder Sale.
Prices stayed fairly consistent, with good quality cattle attracting a firm to dearer price at Monday's sale, which drew the biggest yarding for the selling centre in more than 30 years of just over 6600 head, including 4740 steers and 1860 heifers.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas, including large runs from Middlemount, Dingo, Nebo, Sarina, and Biloela.
CQLX combined agents spokesperson Gary Wendt, Ray White Livestock, Gracemere, attributed the increase in numbers to the "environment" of the sale and its past reputation to attract exceptional quality.
"The runs of weaner and feeder cattle offered at today's Kubota Cattle Series sale had excellent condition," Mr Wendt said.
"It's certainly been one of the biggest yardings of cattle at this selling complex in over 30 years.
"We had a number of great quality steers and heifers throughout the run with many of them holding good weight and condition.
"The cattle were in great condition, which is an absolute credit to the vendors and the great grass growing season central Queensland has experienced."
CQLX offered a new incentive this year for vendors, Battle of the Cattle Awards for Droughtmaster, Brahman, Brangus, Charbray and Braford breeds.
Judging of the pens took place at 8am on Monday by an independent judge appointed by each breed association.
In the Droughtmaster section, under judge John Atkinson, selected a pen of Droughtmaster heifers, offered by Parker Cattle Co, Westwood, for champion pen.
Mark Howard judged the Brangus contingent, with Dululu's Morty and Meg Wilson's offering of 14 Brangus steers crowned champion on the day.
In the Brahman section, judged by Peter Day, the Farr family of Garnant claimed champion pen for their offering of 15 Brahman steers.
The Charbray competition was judged by Leanne Win and Janelle Forest, who put Dululu's Yeldham family's pen of 14 Charbray steers on top.
Agents and CQLX yard staff were still selling and weighing cattle as this early report went online, but a total of 2786 head of steers had been weighed as of 3.00pm on Monday.
The steer price hit 418.20c/kg, with a pen of Charolais cross steers in the 200-280kg category and reached 400.20c/kg in the 280-330kg range.
A total of 4740 steers sold on the day, for an average of 332.70c/kg for the steers which were weighed as of 3.00pm, for a top of 418.20c/kg, an average weight of 555.21kg and $1504.67 average for price per head.
Mr Wendt said some producers liked to save their cattle for this particular special weaner and feeder sale, because the type of buyers it attracted.
"Producers, especially in central Queensland and along the coastal areas like to time their weaning with this particular sale, which puts up a good line of cattle," he said.
"Buyers prefer a consistent line of cattle, which benefits their fattening and back grounding operation.
"The buyers are coming to buy consistent lines of weaners, they're not coming to select a few head of cattle, they're here to put a few decks of cattle worth together."
Mr Wendt said large runs of EU accredited cattle were a boon to the large panel of EU, PCAS and Grasslands type buyers on the day.
"We have been noticing southern buyers are looking for those large runs of cattle with an EU accreditation, which is suiting the southern market," he said.
"Vendors get more money for it, which was reflected it today's prices.
"While there wasn't a large presence of feedlot buyers at today's sale, there were certainly a lot of backgrounders present."
Looking ahead, Mr Wendt predicted Monday's sale would set a great precursor for upcoming auctions, including the second Kubota Cattle Series Special Weaner and Feeder Sale at CQLX on July 3.
Full market report to come.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
