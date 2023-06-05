Queensland Country Life
CQLX Gracemere's first Kubota Cattle Series Special Weaner and Feeder Sale for the year attracts 6600 head

By Ben Harden
Updated June 5 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 4:30pm
Noeline and Murray Melville of Joliffe Park, Biloela, with their quality pen of Charolais cross steers, weighing 279kg, which sold for 410c/kg to realise $1145 per head at Monday's special weaner and feeder sale. Pictures by Ben Harden
Stock and station agents predicted prices for feeders and younger cattle climbed by 20 to 30 cents on the previous week's sale at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange's first Kubota Cattle Series Special Weaner and Feeder Sale.

