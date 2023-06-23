The trip north to central Queensland has payed off for first time New South Wales vendors', the Ickinger family, after their Simmental bull attracted the top $30,000 bid at the Emerald Ag-Grow Elite bull sale on Friday.
It was standing room only at the sale, which was held inconjuction with the 34th annual Emerald Ag-Grow field days, as commercial and seedstock producers assembled at sale complex arena.
The multi-breed sale offered Charolais, Angus, Simmentals, Simbrah, Brahmans, Limousins, Speckle Park, Braford, Fleckvieh, Murray Greysl, and their crosses, with bulls brought from across the central-west Queensland and as far afield as northern NSW.
A total of 151 bulls were offered, 145 lots selling for an overall gross of $1,237,000, clearance of 96 per cent, and average $8531, $5067 down on last year's sale record average.
Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger of Herlo Park Livestock, Mendooran, NSW, weren't present on the day to see their top bull sell, but Ashleigh's father, Bill Kuipers, helped out in bringing them to Ag-Grow.
The 31-month-old scurred Simmental bull, Herlo Park Rover, sold to commercial buyers Kingston Grazing at Alpha, for $30,000.
Sired by Lakeside Penley P100 and out of Barana Lovedale, the bull was one of the heaviest offered on the day, weighing in at 1070kg.
He recorded an eye muscle area of 141 square centimetres, a scrotal circumference of 44.5cm, and 13mm at the P8, 10mm at the rib.
Rover won senior champion Simmental bull at the Melbourne Show in 2022 and reserve Senior Champion Simmental bull at this year's Sydney Show.
Second-top priced bull was lot 109, KBV Renegage, knocked down for $23,000 to Sky Cattle Company, Emerald.
The 30-month-old Simmental herd bull weighed in at 1023kg and recorded an EMA of 144sqcm, and a scrotal circumference of 41cm.
In a further rundown of the sale catalogue, 21 Charolais bulls averaged $8380, with a top price of $18,000.
Eleven Charolais herd bulls averaged $10,909 for a top price of $22,000.
Thirty Angus registered bulls averaged $9709, with a top price of $18,000.
In the Brahman section, one registered bull sold for $5000, while two herd bulls sold to $7000.
One Charbray bull made $5000, while one Flekvieh herd bull sold for $6000.
Three registered Flekvieh bulls averaged $6333, for a top price of $9000.
In the black Simmental category, two herd bulls sold to $8000, while nine registered bulls averaged $7333, for a top price of $10,000.
One Limousin bull sold for $18,000, while one registered bull made $5000.
Twelve Murray Grey registered bulls averaged $5750, to top at $9000, while four Red Angus herd bulls sold to $8000.
Three Simford herd bulls averaged $5000, while four Speckle Park registered bulls averaged $5000.
In the Simmental section, 10 herd bulls averaged $10,900, for a top price of $23,000, while 24 registered bulls averaged $8916, for a top price of $30,000.
Two SimAngus herd bulls sold to $13,000, while two registered bulls sold to $12,000.
There was a good spread of the bulls, with some heading as Far North to Atherton Tablelands, west to Winton, Springsure, Comet, Alpha, Jericho, Clermont, and NSWBiloela.
Full sale report in next week's Queensland Country Life newspaper.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.