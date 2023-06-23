Queensland Country Life
NSW Simmental bull attracts top $30,000 bid at Emerald Ag-Grow Elite bull sale

By Ben Harden
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
Top price bull, lot 129 Herlo Park Rover, Bill Kuipers, Mendooran, NSW, on-behalf of vendors' Herlo Park Livestock, with buyer Erin Goodwin, Kingston Grazing, Alpha, and Elders studstocks' Andrew Meara, Toowoomba. Picture by Ben Harden
The trip north to central Queensland has payed off for first time New South Wales vendors', the Ickinger family, after their Simmental bull attracted the top $30,000 bid at the Emerald Ag-Grow Elite bull sale on Friday.

The trip north to central Queensland has payed off for first time New South Wales vendors', the Ickinger family, after their Simmental bull attracted the top $30,000 bid at the Emerald Ag-Grow Elite bull sale on Friday.

