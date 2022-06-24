Confidence in the beef industry was evident at the Ag-Grow Elite bull sale on Thursday, where a solid draft of bulls, from six breeds, achieved a record sale average result.
There was standing room only as the biggest crowd ever assembled at sale complex arena, where the top price bull reached $28,000.
The multi-breed sale offered Charolais, Simmentals, Angus, Brahmans, and Murray Greys, with bulls brought from across the central-west Queensland and as far afield as Inverell, NSW.
A total of 66 bulls were offered, with 65 selling to average a record $14,138, for a gross of $919,000 and a clearance of 99 per cent.
New South Wales vendors, the Whitechurch family of 4 Ways Charolais, continued their sale winning streak, claiming the top price bull honours once again.
Top priced bull was 4 Ways MK R18E (P), offered by David and Lynette Whitechurch of Inverell, and sold to Ted and Jenny Murphy of Tayglen, Dysart for $28,000.
A 25-month-old son of Moongool Kakadu (AI) (P), the sire-prospect weighed in at 860kg, recorded an eye muscle area of 138 square centimetres, and a scrotal circumference of 38cm.
He recorded 6mm at the P8, 4mm at the rib, and an 80 semen motility.
Buyer Ted Murphy of Tayglen, Dysart, said he was interested in the bull's Silverstream bloodline.
"I've been chasing that Silverstream bloodline for quite a while now and they're usually out of my reach with pricings and I had to stretch it a bit to secure him," Mr Murphy said.
"I really liked his carcass attributes, weight for age and he had a favourable IMF score, but overall a solid good bull.
"We've got a commercial operation at Dysart where we sell bullocks and fat cows.
"We'll put him over Brahman cows and the progeny out of that, we put the Angus bulls over the heifers."
Second-top priced bull was 4 Ways MK R21E (P), knocked down for $27,000 to Carbine Investments QLD Poinsetta, Rubyvale.
The 25-month-old Charolais bull weighed in at 840kg and recorded an EMA of 134sqcm, and a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
4 Ways Charolais stud principal David Whitechurch, Inverell, sold four bulls for a top average of $24,250.
Mr Whitechurch said it was one his family's best sale's to date and he attributed the success of the sale to better seasonal conditions back home.
"This was one of our best sales that we've ever had," he said.
"I really liked this draft of bulls that we brought up from Inverell and they all sold to repeat buyers of our genetics.
"We've had a terrific season back home in terms of rain and it's always great coming back to Central Queensland because it is a lucrative market for our stud."
In a further rundown of the sale catalogue, 22 Charolais bulls averaged $16,090, with a top price of $28,000.
Nine Angus bulls sold for an average of $18,111, for a top of $24,000, while 16 Simmental bulls averaged $15,875, for a top of $22,000.
Two Limousin bulls sold for an average of $10,000, and a top of $13,000, while eight Murray Grey bulls averaged $9000, for a top of $17,000.
Eight Brahman bulls sold for an average of $7000, with the top Brahman bull selling for $11,000.
Volume buyers took advantage of the quality on offer on the day, with Clews Cattle Company at Alpha putting together a draft of seven bulls for an average of $15,285.
Elders studstock agent Anthony Ball said the sale was a great success, and attributed the sale record average to the quality offered on the day and better seasonal conditions.
"This draft of bull was as good as any to have been offered at the Ag-Grow sale over the years," Mr Ball said.
"We stood up a good line of bulls here today. We were really selective and hard on the quality that we were bringing to this sale and it certainly showed that today.
"This result is certainly off the back of the current commercial market and the changing season there that we saw back in April.
Mr Ball said there was a good spread of the bulls, with some heading out to Alpha, Jericho, Biloela, up north to Prosperpine, Mackay, Clermont and into Rockhampton.
"Plenty of activity from New South Wales as well, but when you put up a quality article and people recognise that, that's why we've probably had such a diverse range of buyers on the day," he said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
