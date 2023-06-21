The coroner and health ombudsman will investigate the death of a newborn boy at the Emerald Hospital in early February.
Alby, the newborn son of Emerald parents Rebecca and Tim Spreadborough, was just one day old when he died at the Emerald Hospital on February 6, following an obstructed labour.
An internal and external review found Alby's death was a "rare obstetric emergency" and recommended the hospital's maternity team undertake regular emergency skill drills for neonatal resuscitation and regular clinical audits.
"Not only did we lose our little Alby, but during the seemingly uncomplicated labour, it resulted in a very traumatic emergency cesarean," Ms Spreadborough said.
"As a result, on top of my immense grief, I now have intense rehabilitation to ensure my body heals effectively.
"We were denied of any independence around the investigation and informed that we would need to commission our own independent external review."
Undergoing assisted fertility treatment to have Alby, Ms Spreadborough said she was told they were at low risk of having a difficult pregnancy.
"The hardest part of our journey, as is the same for many, is that we had longed for this baby for two years," she said.
"We, unfortunately, are not one of the lucky ones to fall pregnant quickly, in fact, we had to embark on an assisted fertility journey with a fertility specialist in Brisbane, who made it very clear, that even though we were assisted, we were classed as low risk for a healthy pregnancy, thus able to confidently birth in our hometown.
"As you can imagine, that journey itself, was heartbreaking, exhausting, full of fear and worry, and something we supported each other through, but with the hope that our little boy would be with us at the end."
The Spreadboroughs are also disappointing in the before and after care they received at the Emerald Hospital, during the birth of their son.
"In hindsight, our experience with CQ Health is not a positive one on any level," Ms Spreadborough said.
"It was disappointing that Tim, father of Alby, was not offered a decent bed to sleep in, or in fact that we were not offered a double bed, the equivalent to which all other maternity families are privileged to have at the Emerald Hospital.
"We did not have the opportunity to sleep together as a family, signalling to us that we were not as important as parents with a living baby."
The Spreadboroughs say they're confident the coroner will investigate Alby's death, and are now calling on Queensland Health to changer their policies and procedures to improve training, education, awareness and management of obstructed labour.
"Our lives irreversibly changed on the February 6 and whilst nothing in this world will bring ourbeautiful boy back, we do not want his death to be in vain," Ms Spreadborough said.
"It is evident to me after reviewing my own medical records that there are many omissions in documentation, failure to identify the potential for obstructed labour, incomplete documentation, lack of clinical communication and handover and an absence of emergency preparedness skill, in both aspects of the birth and neonatal resuscitation, with a poorly coordinated emergency team approach.
"We do not want to denigrate anyone but we do want to see real changes made to prevent any other parents suffering the same devastating loss we are living with now.
Our beautiful, healthy, perfect looking baby is not in our arms and so we deserve to be heard.
"We need to feel rest assured that the circumstances around our son's death is being investigated and resulting in system change and not by those who have attempted to try and cover up their failures."
Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive, Dr Emma McCahon, said the service does not publicly discuss details of individuals' health care, but that the service is liaising with the family to address their concerns.
"My sincere sympathy goes to the family during this extremely difficult time," Dr McCahon said in a statement.
"A comprehensive review has been done by clinical experts both internal and external to CQHHS.
"The matter has been referred to the coroner."
Gregory MP Lachlan Millar has also called for an independent, external review of the death of Alby at the Emerald Hospital.
"Rebecca and Tim have major concerns with how lightly the recommendations are listed in the report surrounding such a traumatic experience," Mr Millar said.
"For them, this not only highlights the lack of acknowledgement of the severity of this case but also the lack of respect for them and their precious baby boy.
"They are pleading for system change after similar themes were identified and recommendations put in place by the state Coroner in 2017."
Mr Millar said the case highlights significant systemic failures which should be of concern to Queensland Health.
"There are urgent lessons here for all rural and regional maternity units," he said.
"I commend Rebecca and Tim for their courage and perseverance in seeking answers and in seeking system change.
"They hope such changes will give some positive meaning to their loss of Alby and prevent this from happening to other mothers, babies and families."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.