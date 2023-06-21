Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Emerald Hospital newborn baby death to be investigated by coroner

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 21 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerald parents Rebecca and Tim Spreadborough are calling for an independent review into the death of their newborn son, Alby, at the Emerald Hopsital in February. Picture supplied by Rebecca Spreadborough
Emerald parents Rebecca and Tim Spreadborough are calling for an independent review into the death of their newborn son, Alby, at the Emerald Hopsital in February. Picture supplied by Rebecca Spreadborough

The coroner and health ombudsman will investigate the death of a newborn boy at the Emerald Hospital in early February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.