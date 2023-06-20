A man suffered 'significant injuries' after he was crushed by farm machinery while working on a farm in the Central Highlands region.
The man, aged in his early 30s, sustained chest injuries in the incident, which occurred just after 11.30am at Arcturus, approximately 25 kilometres north east of Springsure, on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services attended the scene and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the private property shortly after.
Local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics provided initial treatment for the man at the scene of the incident and transported him to the RACQ CapRescue's medical team.
The patient, a man in his early 30's, required advanced medical treatment for his suspected internal injuries.
The on-board medical team provided ongoing observation for the man as he was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
