Man flown to hospital after being crushed by farm machinery near Springsure

By Newsroom
Updated June 20 2023 - 8:17pm, first published 8:00pm
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper was tasked to the cropping property on Tuesday morning. Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue chopper was tasked to the cropping property on Tuesday morning. Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue

A man suffered 'significant injuries' after he was crushed by farm machinery while working on a farm in the Central Highlands region.

