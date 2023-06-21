Esteemed judging panel revealed for 2023 Sire Shootout

The 2023 ACM Sire Shootout judging panel has decades of cattle judging experience between them, with breed society representation and a number of industry board positions also filling their collective resume.
Rob Sinnamon, RL Pastoral Company, is tasked with judging the Bos Indicus bulls, while Colin Rex, Charolais Society of Australia, will judge the British bulls, and Diana Wood, Outwest Angus, will cover the Euro bulls.
Mr Rex has been the General Manager of the Charolais Society of Australia, based in Armidale, NSW, since 2015, having been involved in breed society management and promotion for the past 20 years, including 12 years at ABRI.
Raised on his family's sheep and cattle farm, including the Churinga Murray Grey stud at Penola in South Australia, Mr Rex spent two decades involved in cattle studs across many breeds.
Over the years, Mr Rex has exhibited cattle in every mainland state with success, also judging at Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong and Sydney Royal shows, and Murray Grey National.
Mr Sinnamon served a 20-year term as General Manager of Yulgilbar Pastoral Company, before focussing on his own stud cattle business, Riverina Santa Gertrudis, trading as RL Pastoral Company, based at "Mayfield", Kyogle, NSW.
A passionate advocate for Australian agriculture, Mr Sinnamon has been involved in shows for many years, being named Young Rural Queenslander in 1988, Australian Champion Beef Cattle young judge the same year, NSW Farmer of the year in 2007 and an RAS Councillor from 2009 to 2016. He has also judged at every Royal Show in Australia.
Mr Sinnamon has served on the Research and Development committee of Cattle Council and is currently a Director of the Casino Food Co-op, as well as sitting on the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association Council.
Ms Wood grew up on her parents property at Coonamble, NSW, where Outwest Angus has been run since its inception in 1989.
Having completed a Bachelor of Economics with a marketing major, she currently works as the marketing and communications manager at Angus Australia.
A product of the Angus Youth program, Ms Wood was an Angus Youth Ambassador in 2002 and involved in the Angus Youth Management Committee in subsequent years.
In 2004, Ms Wood won the Angus Youth National Judging Competition and went on to study at the University of Illinois in 2005 on a scholarship.
Ms Wood has judged at the Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne royal shows, and Bendigo Beef Expo, as well as numerous youth and local shows.
Tune into the Sire Shootout livestream via your favourite masthead:
