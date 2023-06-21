Queensland Country Life
Home/Studstock/Sire Shootout
Free

Sire Shootout judges announced for 2023 competition

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
June 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Esteemed judging panel revealed for 2023 Sire Shootout
Esteemed judging panel revealed for 2023 Sire Shootout

The 2023 ACM Sire Shootout judging panel has decades of cattle judging experience between them, with breed society representation and a number of industry board positions also filling their collective resume.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.