Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Hereford breeder Tom Nixon "over the moon" with weight gain results

By Helen Walker
Updated June 20 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Nixon from Devon Court Herefords, near Drillham, claimed the class 38 (70 day). Picture Helen Walker.
Tom Nixon from Devon Court Herefords, near Drillham, claimed the class 38 (70 day). Picture Helen Walker.

Herefords and Charolais beef producers have proven their cattle genetics are some of the best in Australia, dominating the weight gain phase of the RNA's 2023 Paddock to Palate competition and Wagyu Challenge, presented by JBS Australia at a presentation in Toowoomba, on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.