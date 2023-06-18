Store cattle in demand at Blackall

Blackall agents yarded 906 head on Thursday.
Cattle were sourced from Blackall, Barcaldine, Aramac and surrounding districts.
The market remained strong but getting better in places by up to 10c with a mixed yarding of cattle. Store cattle were still in high demand.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 210c, average 194c, and bulls over 450kg made 244c, average 240c.
Cows 400-500kg made 224c, average 162c, and cows over 500kg reached 229c, to average 206c.
Heifers under 220kg made 184c, average 175c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 184c, averaging 165c, heifers 280-350kg reached 212c, average 184c, heifers 350-450kg made 218c, average 192c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 230c, averaging 216c.
Steers 280-350kg made 268c, average 252c, steers 350-400kg reached 306c, average 296c, and steers 400-550kg made 302c, average 261c.
Mickeys made to 302c, to average 260c.
ES and JB Otto, Minnamoora, Jericho, sold Brahman cows for 226.2c weighing 572kg to return $1294/hd. They also sold Charolais cross steers for 302.2c weighing 421kg to return $1274.
Pigurra Grazing Co, Forest Hill, Blackall, sold Shorthorn cows for 222.2c weighing 583kg to return $1295/hd and also sold Shorthorn steers for 306.2c weighing 397kg to return $1217/hd.
VG and JM Richardson, Moondilla, Qulpie, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 294.2c weighing 351kg to return $1034/hd and Brangus cross mickeys for 302.2c weighing 230kg to return $695/hd.
Wololla Partnership, Wololla, Jericho, sold Droughtmaster cross Heifers for 212.2c weighing 345kg to return $732/hd.
Maranda Pastoral, Maranda, Barcaldine, sold Brahman cross cows topping at 224.2c weighing 552kg to return $1237/hd.
Edkins Campbell and Co, Bimbah, Longreach, sold Charbray steers topping at 268.2c weighing 510kg to return $1369/hd.
A Jericho vendor sold Santa cows for 229.2c weighing 679kg returning $1556.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.