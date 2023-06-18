Queensland Country Life
Brangus cross mickeys sell for 302c, return $695/hd at Blackall

Updated June 19 2023 - 11:59am, first published 9:00am
Store cattle in demand at Blackall
Store cattle in demand at Blackall

Blackall agents yarded 906 head on Thursday.

