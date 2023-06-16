Another small yarding of just 751 head were offered at the Emerald combined cattle sale on Thursday.
Quality was again mixed and some descriptions were hard to compare due to limited supply and quality.
There were still some very good quality pens amongst the yarding which sold to healthy rates compared to other selling centres across the state this week.
A full panel of meatworks buyers showed good competition on the better quality types to achieve a slightly dearer market this week.
Store cattle buyers were in limited supply due to the limited yarding, although the occasional pen of quality local cattle met with good competition.
Also read: Pig gassing protests ramp up in Queensland
Bullocks topped at 298.2c/kg to average 287c/kg, whilst good heavy cows over 520 kgs reached 220.2c/kg to average 207c/kg.
Bayles Park Pty Ltd, Cudgee Park, Clermont, sold heavy Droughtmaster cows to top the sale at 220.2c/kg weighing 679 kgs to return $1495/head.
A good run of heavy heifers over 400 kgs sold to both meatworks and feedlot operators to top at 272.2c/kg to average 247c/kg.
Feeder steers 400-500 kgs topped at 322.2c/kg to average 269c/kg, whilst a very limited supply of weaner steers topped at a isolated 406.2c/kg for some very light steers to average 297c/kg.
Feeder heifers topped at 272.2c/kg to average around the 240c/kg mark, whilst a very small offering of weaner heifers reached 288.2c/kg to average 255c/kg.
One pen of aged cows and calves reached $1440/unit.
Roblee Pastoral, Bogantungan sold Charolais cross steers for 298c/kg weighing 572kg to return $1707/hd.
Lawn Hill Riversleigh Pastoral H'di, Lawn Hill Station sold grey Brahman steers for 268c/kg weighing 446kg to return $1197/hd.
R Barrett, Gemfields sold Charolais cross heifers for 272c/kg weighing 585kg to return $1593/hd.
Beaumont Pastoral Co, Alpha sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $1440/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.