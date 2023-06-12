Years of work by a western Queensland husband and wife duo that's enriching the wider outback community in many ways has been acknowledged by the awarding of Medals of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday Honours.
A decision to stand for the Quilpie Shire Council 26 years ago, and the discovery of a dinosaur bone 19 years ago, set Eromanga graziers Stuart and Robyn Mackenzie on pathways they hadn't imagined at the time, but which each say gave them an opportunity to nurture community development.
Robyn Mackenzie has been honoured for her service to the community of Eromanga and to palaeontology, while Stuart Mackenzie was awarded for service to local government, and to the community of the Quilpie shire.
They are among 157 Queenslanders recognised in The King's Birthday 2023 Honours list, and among 91 awarded an OAM.
The Mackenzies founded the Outback Gondwana Foundation in the wake of their son Sandy's discovery of an unusual rock while mustering in 2004, which was subsequently found to be Australia's largest dinosaur based on skeletal remains, and one of the largest dinosaurs in the world at 67 tonnes.
Ms Mackenzie said she'd been through many ups and downs but the news of the OAM had got her heart racing.
"It's an absolute honour, mainly because people have taken the time to nominate us," she said. "It also gives me an opportunity to put a spotlight on small communities like Eromanga and Eulo and what the people here can achieve."
She said to receive the honour in the coronation year made it extra special.
"You just don't know what life's going to present," she said. "I was given an opportunity and I ran with it, not just for the scientific benefits to the community but for the economic ones as well."
Mr Mackenzie successfully stood for the Quilpie Shire Council in 1997, becoming deputy mayor in 2004 and then mayor in 2012, and said perseverance was one of his traits.
"I'm there at the will of the people so my thanks go to them," he said.
One of the areas that interested him most was economic development, which saw him cultivate tourism, becoming the Outback Queensland Tourism Association chair between 2015 and 2017.
"Tourism was an industry to be nurtured, and then the dinosaur thing happened - it was the catalyst we needed," he said. "The things I've done does take a huge amount of effort but it's good to have that opportunity to do more for the community too."
Also awarded an OAM for her service to local government, and the community of St George, was Robyn Fuhrmeister, who has been a Balonne Shire councillor since 1992, and a member of the Local Government Association of Queensland policy executive since 2020.
She founded the Care Balonne Association and chaired a number of tourism organisations, including Toowoomba Golden West and South Burnett Tourism, the Adventure Way Tourism Group, and the Great Inland Way Association.
Kingaroy's Murray Johnston, previously the principal at Coolabunia, Formartin, Hebel and Dirranbandi State Schools, and the principal of the Year, Darling Downs South West Region, in 2018, was honoured for his service to education.
Mr Johnston is also a former Rotary Club of Kingaroy president and Paul Harris Fellow awardee on two occasions.
Palmwoods author and former Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network committee member Judith Bandidt received an OAM for service to the community of Goomeri.
Her long list of community work includes coordinating the Queensland Children's Books Flood Appeal in 2011-12, being a finalist in the Telstra Country Wide Rural and Regional Women in Technology Awards, receiving the Kilkivan Shire Australia Day Cultural Award in 2001, and winning the Queensland Society of Women Writers Poetry prize, on two occasions.
Donald Stiller, based at Wandoan, has had his service to the community of the Western Downs region, and to local government, recognised with an OAM.
As well as being Taroom Shire Council chairman between 1997-2008, and a councillor or deputy chair betwen 1979 and 1991, he was president of the South West Queensland Local Government Association, president of the Queensland Saleyards Association, and a GasFields Commission Queensland commissioner.
He's a life member of the Wandoan Diggers Race Club and a recipient of a Centenary Medal in 2003.
Shell Rimula Wall of Fame inductee Kevin (Mick) Pattel, based at Richmond, has been awarded an OAM for service to the road transport industry, and to the community of Richmond.
As well as coordinating the Convoy of No Confidence in 2011, he was the foundation president of the National Road Freighters Association in 2008, and is a former president of the Apex Club of Richmond and a Richmond Shire councillor.
In Far North Queensland, David Clifton has been honoured for service to local government, and to the community of Cairns, being a Tablelands Regional councillor since 2020, and Cairns sub-branch RSL president between 2012 and 2015.
The Yungaburra local is also the Ellis Beach Surf Lifesaving Club patron, and served in the Australian Army between 1965 and 1967, holding various service medals including the Australian Active Service Medal 1945-75 with Clasp VIETNAM.
Among those announced as Members in the Order of Australia (AM) are Townsville mayor Jenny Hill and Mareeba Shire Council mayor Angela Toppin.
Cr Hill has a long list of local government representation at various levels, and was an Australian Army Reserves member with the Royal Corps of Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers between 1987-2011.
Cr Toppin has been a member of the James Cook University Council since 2018 and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Queensland Secondary Principals' Association in 2016, as well as being one of the Cairns Post's Most Influential Women in Far North Queensland in 2010.
Former Liberal Senator Ian MacDonald, based at Ayr, received an AM for significant service to the people and Parliament of Australia, to local government, and to the community of northern Australia.
Pew Charitable Trusts founding Australian director Barry Traill, from Maleny, has been honoured with an AM for significant service to conservation and the environment in a range of roles.
Dr Traill has founded the Northern Australia Environment Alliance, the Outback Alliance, and Landholders for Dingoes, was the president of the Invasive Species Council from 2002-2007, and was recognised for his land clearing advocacy with the Wilderness Society.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
