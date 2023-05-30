Queensland Country Life
Qld to become last jurisdiction in Australia to fully criminalise the shooting of flying-foxes

JC
By Jeremy Cook
May 31 2023 - 8:00am
Queensland will ban permits issued for farmers to shoot flying foxes as part of a three-year phase-out plan. File picture
Queensland will become the last jurisdiction in the country to fully criminalise the shooting of flying-foxes as part of a state government plan to phase out permits for farmers to shoot the animals for crop protection.

