Being asked to ride a horse in the Simpson Desert for nine days was not just a good way to raise money for a cause but one that Duncan Scobie would do all over again in a flash.
The saddler from Blackall has just returned from being one of three men making up the Ringers Ride for a Cure event started to raise money and awareness for cancer research, first riding between Bedourie and Birdsville in 2019.
This year it joined up with 15 trekkers slogging across the sandhills on foot for the annual Simpson Desert Challenge, which raises money for Youngcare, a group fighting for housing for young people with high support needs.
Judging from the enjoyment evident in Duncan's voice as he recounted his days in the saddle alongside Birdsville mates Don Rayment and Spinnie Monaghan, sharing yarns across the daily 30km rides, the people on foot were doing it a lot tougher.
"We rode with the walkers - we didn't get out of a walk," Duncan said.
"I worked out how fast you could walk a horse in a day, so we'd leave later and pass them.
"We walked twice as fast as they did, which meant we got to the smoko and lunch breaks before they did.
"You've got to get your priorities right."
The Youngcare trekkers' normal track takes them out to Poeppel Corner but thanks to the Georgina River flooding, they were rerouted around the Brook family's Adria Downs Station.
The vast property is managed by one of the Ringers, Don Rayment, who was able to work out a new route, which took in a campsite beside the flooded river, and more sandhills than they could count.
Despite walking or riding a total of 230km, Duncan said there was only one gate to open.
"We camped right out on the property's western boundary," he said. "The worst part was when we finished - I could do it all again."
While the Youngcare trekkers received daily foot ministrations from medics in the support crew, Duncan said he and the other two men held up well.
"Apart from being old and stiff, we all felt pretty good," he said.
While Don wasn't revealing his age, Spinny is 78 and Duncan is 66.
"It was good walking weather - not too hot and not too cold," Duncan said.
He took three horse west to Birdsville as a precaution, and has left one of them, the packhorse Thumper, behind to start a new life as a bronco branding horse.
According to a Youngcare social media post, it was also a great adventure for the foot trekkers, experiencing a wind storm that destroyed one of their tents, waking to the strange light in the sky that was later identified as a meteor entering Earth's atmosphere, and icy cold nights.
"We would all do it again in a heartbeat," organiser Jody Barr said.
She said the Ringers had raised $18,000 and the Simpson Desert Challenge as a whole was close to donations totalling $750,000.
"I look forward to working together again in 2025," she said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
