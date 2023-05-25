Queensland Country Life
Roger and Jenny Underwood humbled by AuctionsPlus support

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:29am, first published 8:00am
A line of 12 Droughtmaster PTIC heifers sold the for $3210/head at the AuctionsPlus Droughtmaster Commercial Female Sale. Picture supplied.
Wallumbilla district Droughtmaster breeders Roger and Jenny Underwood, Eversleigh and Wallace Vale Droughtmasters, were very humbled by the support shown on the AuctionsPlus Droughtmaster Commercial Female sale on Thursday.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

