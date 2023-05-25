Wallumbilla district Droughtmaster breeders Roger and Jenny Underwood, Eversleigh and Wallace Vale Droughtmasters, were very humbled by the support shown on the AuctionsPlus Droughtmaster Commercial Female sale on Thursday.
The Underwoods topped the online auction when their line of 12 Droughtmaster PTIC heifers sold for $3210/head.
These heifers, which consisted of half stud registered, and commercial bloodlines, were in-calf to Tomawill Eastwood and Valera Vale Nickel.
They sold to repeat buyers Rob Brown and Pete Thompson, Dalmally Droughtmasters, Bowenfels, Kingaroy.
The Underwoods also offered a line of 11 PTIC of which were all stud registered, bar one, for $2610/head.
They too had been joined to the same sires and were bought by repeat buyers, Eddie and Sharon Maxwell, Julia Creek.
A pen of eight weaned heifers which represent the first drop of calves by Tomawill Eastwood and Valvera Vale Nickel sold for $1610/head.
The successful buyer was Heather Currie, Maclagen, who is looking to establish a Droughtmaster stud.
Fortrus Pastoral, Bell's Bridge, near Gympie paid $1650 for a line of 18 weaned heifers.
Mrs Underwood said both she and Roger were delighted with the results.
"We would have liked to have retained these genetics, but our season dictated otherwise," she said.
"We are delighted they went to repeat buyers, and it also was support of all the other underbidders, some of whom are also repeat clients, which helped which make the sale such a success."
Overall the sale averaged $1623.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
