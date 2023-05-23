Queensland Country Life
Victorian poll Merino stud Tamaleuca considers meaty move

Sally Gall
May 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Elders representatives Duncan Ferguson, Bruce McLeish, Peter Sealy and Brett Smith with Danni and Kevin Crook, Tamaleuca Merino and poll Merino stud, Oeyen, Victoria, holding the supreme exibit of the State Sheep Show. Picture: Sally Gall
He might have been known as Jimmy before the weekend but one poll Merino ram shown by Victorian stud breeders Kevin and Danni Crook has been elevated to the status of James following his triumph at the Queensland State Sheep Show at Charleville.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

