2023 Willinga Park Gold Buckle Campdraft won by Pete Comiskey

By Robyn Paine
Updated May 20 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 2:55pm
Australia's richest campdraft concluded at Willinga Park on Saturday which saw Nebo competitor Pete Comiskey take out his third Ringers Western Willinga Park Gold Buckle Campdraft and along with it, the $100,000 first prize.

