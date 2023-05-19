A decision to repay the miles travelled by Queensland Merino breeders to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo has resulted in the highest accolade for Victoria's Tamaleuca Merino and poll Merino Stud.
A junior medium wool ram from the stud based at Ouyen in Victoria's far north west was named the supreme exhibit at the Queensland State Sheep Show, held at Charleville, on Friday.
The ecstatic stud principals, Kevin and Danni Crook, who took two days to travel the 1400km north with their show team, said they hadn't come to win but were very happy with the sheep they'd put forward.
The excitement was flowing fast at the showgrounds in Queensland's south west, coming just after the junior champion fine wool Merino ram shown by the Wilson family's Wilgunyah Merino Stud at Dirranbandi was named Queensland's Ram of the Year and Junior Ram of the Year.
It was the first time the stud had won the prestigious title, and emotions were high.
"It's the greatest day ever for us in the show ring," Max Wilson said.
The ram bred from South Australian Orrie Cowie genetics won the Queensland honour in what the judges Richard Chalker and Rick Keogh said nearly came down to the flip of a coin with the junior fine wool poll ram shown by Mitchell's Jolly Jumbuck stud.
Mr Chalker, who operates the Lach River Merino and poll Merino Stud at Cowra, NSW said it was just the sweetness of the wool and softness of muzzle that gave Wilgunyah the nod.
"They were definitely the two best Queensland rams before us today," he said.
The two rams won supreme Merino and supreme poll Merino honour before coming up against each other in the final judgement.
Fellow judge Rick Keogh, former owner of the Terrick Merinos stud at Blackall, said the two rams were testament to the quality of sheep on display on the day.
"The sheep we looked at today were outstanding," he said. "As an industry you can be proud of how far you've come."
The day began with the Brumpton family's Jolly Jumbuck poll Merino and Mt Ascot Merino studs winning the all-purpose ram and ewe classes, judged on meat attributes as well as wool quality.
Mt Ascot went on to show the Queensland Pair of the Year.
Mr Chalker said although the ram was massive he didn't overcrowd the ewe, who held her own.
Mt Ascot finished the competition with the Merino aggegate trophy, while Tamaleuca will be taking home the poll Merino aggregate.
One of the popular wins on the day was the breeder's group win for the Coban Merino Stud at Cunnamulla
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.