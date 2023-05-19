Queensland Country Life
Well located Western Downs country makes $3.7 million

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
May 19 2023 - 5:00pm
A 1012 hectare property Western Downs property has sold at auction for $3.7 million. Picture - supplied
A 1012 hectare property Western Downs property has sold at auction for $3.7 million. Picture - supplied

BURIGALA, a well located 1012 hectare (2500 acre) Western Downs property, has sold on an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts GDL for $3.7 million.

