Well located Western Downs country makes $3.7 million

BURIGALA, a well located 1012 hectare (2500 acre) Western Downs property, has sold on an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts GDL for $3.7 million.
Located 24km east of Moonie, the freehold property was bought by local landholders Robbie and Donna Brown, Moonie.
Offered by Bob and Heather Sullivan, the sale price is equal to about $3656/ha ($1480/acre).
Burigala comprises of mainly brigalow/belah melon hole country with a good mixture of pastures consisting of bambatsi, katambora, Rhodes grass, purple pigeon and Queensland blue grass as well as natural species.
The well fenced property is divided into 10 main grazing paddocks.
Burigala is partially exclusion fenced with the balance consisting of four barbed wires on timber and steel posts as well as barb and netting fences.
The property has excellent PMAV vegetation maps and has been developed with selected shade lines offering protection for livestock.
The good set of cattle yards has a five way draft, crush and loading facilities.
Water is supplied by nine very reliable dams.
Improvements include a solid three bedroom home with a verandah, machinery/grain shed, workshop, a two stand shearing shed.
Marketing was handled by Andrew McCallum, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
