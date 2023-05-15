Queensland Country Life
Rural property sales across Queensland reached $3.2 billion for last year

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 16 2023 - 6:51am, first published 6:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
A total of 2.5 million hectares of farmland changed hands last year realising $3.2 billion in sales.
The median price of farmland across Queensland reached a record high of $8119 per hectare last year.

