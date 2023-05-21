Queensland Country Life
Petition calls for urgent widening of Roma-Condamine Road

Updated May 21 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
Some of the 32 kilometres of two metre wide bitumen on the Condamine Road that wide loads have been diverted onto. Picture supplied.
A decision by the Queensland government to divert heavy vehicles off the Dogwood Creek bridge on the Warrego Highway at Miles, onto the Roma-Condamine Road has infuriated Warrego MP Ann Leahy, along with users of the deteriorating bitumen road.

