The Seabrook family don't like to cut corners when it comes to growing peanuts, but they have found success skipping rows.
While the concept of skip row configurations isn't unheard of in dryland sorghum or cotton plantations, it is showing promise on Garry and Cyndy Seabrook's Basalt Farms property at Coalstoun Lakes.
This season they planted 140 hectares of the Kairi variety with one third of it supplement irrigated, a third solid planted dryland and a third skip row dryland.
Conditions were described by Mr Seabrook as "mismatched" with the crop going eight weeks without rain at one point.
But their work experimenting with skip rows over the last four years meant the crop never experienced moisture stress.
As the name would suggest, a gap is left where a third row of peanuts would be creating a trash blanket and conserving moisture.
"These peanuts were a lot bigger and greener than the solid planting," Mr Seabrook said.
"DPI did some work quite a few years ago for Aflatoxin research but we have tweaked our whole machinery setup to make it work."
Garry and Cyndy's son-in-law Grant Cutler said skip rows allowed them to conserve water for later in the season, at pod fill, when dry periods could be expected.
And plant into full moisture profiles off the back of minimal rainfall.
"It's not about targeting the top end yield, it's maintaining your consistent dryland average yield and producing quality," he said.
"We sacrifice a summer grain crop for a summer cover crop (millet) now because summer grain crop very hit and miss in terms of profitability so we take a little bit of money that would have been spent on the grain crop to grow a cover crop.
"Ideally you would start the peanut season with full ground cover and a full profile of moisture.
"We are not having to wait for that big 50-60mm storm event to plant, we can plant on 15- 20mm or even less. We've got one paddock over the back we planted on 8mm and it went into full moisture profile."
With plenty of demand for Australian grown peanuts, there is now plenty of motivation to grow a quality crop that is rewarded with strong prices.
Mr Seabrook said they knew they needed to adapt to the changing climate.
"We just sat down and said, 'What can we do in a dryland situation?'," he said.
"At the end of the day dryland farmers are not crop farmers, we are moisture farmers, so whatever we can do to conserve and maintain that moisture is what we have got to do," Mr Cutler added.
