The Australian Brahman Breeders' Association is entering a new era, as Gracemere local and former ANZ Agribusiness manager Marsha Keily takes on the reins as the society's general manager.
The role, which was formerly filled by Anastasia Fanning for the past five years, has been vacant since the end of November, with Ms Keily stepping into the Rockhampton office for her first day this Tuesday.
Having been with the ANZ Bank Group for almost 24 years and specifically focusing on the agricultural industry for the past 12, Ms Keily said the new role was a great way for her to combine her skills in business and people relations, with her interest in primary industries.
"As the agribusiness manager for Central Queensland I was based in Rockhampton and had a variety of different customers from all sorts of agricultural businesses," she said.
"From studs, to trade cattle, commercial cattle, to dryland cropping, and irrigated cropping, so I've got a fairly extensive background in agricultural lending.
"I have done commercial lending as well, so I've always been interested in businesses, whether they be commercial or agricultural, but the last probably 12 years of my life, I've been focused on the agricultural industry.
"I enjoy meeting and greeting agricultural people and getting to learn about their businesses, as well as promoting agriculture in Queensland and Australia, and especially Central Queensland."
Ms Keily said growing up in Gracemere with parents who worked in agriculture was something that sparked her passion for the industry.
When asked about what she wanted to achieve whilst in the role, Ms Keily said that she would be able to work that out once she'd found her feet but knew she could support the board to grow their membership base, particularly by inspiring the next generation of producers.
"I'm really looking forward to getting to know the members and seeing how everyone's business is different," she said.
"I really want to promote that next generation as well and see how we can keep that next generation of breeders flowing through into the memberships and keep them in the Brahman breed."
Ms Keily will hit the ground running with the Rockhampton Junior Beef Show and Gympie Brahman female sale next month, and says she looks forward to catching up with members during the sale season.
