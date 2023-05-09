Queensland Country Life
Coldest early autumn temperatures on record in southern Queensland

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated May 9 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Frost on the ground at Warwick, beside the Condamine River, where a ground temperature of -5.5 was recorded before dawn. Picture: Chris McFerran, SE Qld Weather Photography
Tuesday morning's icy temperatures, the coldest minimums ever recorded this early in autumn in southern and central Queensland, have been the latest in a string of cold minimums in Australia, according to a retired CSIRO weather officer.

