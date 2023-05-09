Queensland Country Life
Fowlers big winners at Biggenden weaner sale

Updated May 9 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 2:30pm
AL & SM Fowler, Coalstoun Lakes, with the Champion pen of weaners sired by Clare Charolais bulls. The pen of Charolais infused steers made 398c or $1451. Picture supplied
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden weaner sale on Friday May 5 saw a yarding of 2600 head.

