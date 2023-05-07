Queensland Country Life
Big crowds at Blackall's 150th show

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated May 8 2023 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
A wool court packed to the brim, more sheep and cattle entries than have been seen for many years, and a working dog sale that set a new Australian record were some of the sights to greet patrons flocking to Blackall's 150th show.

