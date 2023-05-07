A wool court packed to the brim, more sheep and cattle entries than have been seen for many years, and a working dog sale that set a new Australian record were some of the sights to greet patrons flocking to Blackall's 150th show.
All that show societies aim to achieve was on display on the weekend, with everything from poultry to cooking to goats lined up for competition, beside a huge variety of horse competitions, in the ring and around the grounds.
Even the show ring had a story to tell, created when the society needed a new home and combined with other sporting bodies on a recreation reserve in 1956.
According to the memoirs of society stalwart, the late Ken Riley, the volunteers building the new facilities got so carried away with the land available, they created what was found to be the largest show ring in Australia, only bested by the one at Canada's Calgary Stampede.
After bucking stock at a fundraising rodeo took off for the wide open spaces, the ring was quickly reduced to its present size.
Opening the show, Blackall-Tambo Regional Council mayor Andrew Martin said he was proud to live in a district that boasted the two oldest towns in Queensland's central west.
"It's testimony to the resilience, resources and people out here," he said. "Both shows are run by enthusiastic youthful committees."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
