Today marks 12 months until Beef 2024 gets underway in Rockhampton.
The event will take place from May 5 to 11 with more than 115,000 visitors from across the country and 10,000 international delegates expected to descend on the showgrounds.
Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm said it was hard to believe they were celebrating the event being just 12-months away.
"Since its inception in 1988, the event has grown and evolved to become the flagship event in the Australian beef community that provides the opportunity for industry leaders, farmers, producers, consumers and everyone else in between to connect, share ideas, and showcase the very best of the Australian beef industry to the world, and the 2024 event will be no exception," he said.
"The program is shaping up to be one of the best yet, with more beef, more trade, more tech, more education, and more entertainment across a brand-new precinct-based program."
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt joined the Beef Australia board in Rockhampton to mark the start of the official countdown having confirmed the Albanese Government would contribute $6 million to Beef 2024.
The Palaszczuk government has invested a $1 million stake in Beef 2024 to help grow the event too.
The stud cattle judging in 2021 was full of emotional scenes and heartwarming stories of triumph.
Just over 1300 head of stud beef cattle were nominated for the triennial event, culminating in the interbreed championships.
Judge Roger Evans of Nagol Park Shorthorns at Tamworth, NSW wasted no time in handing down his decision for the best breeder's group before Brett Kinnon, Bungoona Brahmans, Clermont, finally got to officiate the supreme male and female titles after falling ill before he had the chance to complete his role at Beef 2018.
The group title was won by NCC Brahmans, Duaringa with full siblings, grand champion bull NCC Novak, calf champion male NCC Navajo and calf champion female NCC Nova.
The Price family of Moongool Charolais at Yuleba made it back-to-back supreme female wins when Moongool Radical 26 was elevated to the top title.
New South Wales won the state of origin battle for the supreme interbreed male title with the prize-winning bull, Royalla Ventura P158, taking the top gong.
The Job family of Royalla Shorthorns made the journey from Yeoval in NSW worthwhile when their 50th year stud celebrations were capped off with one of the industry's most prestigious awards.
It was between NCC Novak from NCC Brahmans and Royalla's bull for the final showdown.
