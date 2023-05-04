The Knudsens also paid $24,000 for Tumbledown 22T7813, rising 13 months, station-bred with the same high-quality lineage exhibiting marble score +2.1, +28 CWT and +1.7 for EMA. Two more bulls with Mitchifuku lineage were bought for $18,000 and $14,000 respectively with the higher-priced sire Tumbledown S7557, 487kg at 17 months, exhibiting strong growth with +33CWT and +3.9 EMA.