The role that horses played in the European settlement of the nation were honoured at the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame on Saturday night, with the opening of an exhibition by renowned central Queensland artist Mark Coombe.
As the heritage museum marks the 35th year since its April 1988 opening by Queen Elizabeth II, the Cobb & Co Era art exhibition uses oils in a combination of traditional and modern techniques to create 20 stunning artworks that will be on display at the Hugh Sawrey Gallery for three months, from May to July.
Mark and his work was introduced to those present at the opening by long-time friend and Longreach tourism operator Richard Kinnon, who showed cattle alongside the Coombes in their younger days.
Mark grew up on a cattle station near St Lawrence, and his artistic career started when he began taking photos off horseback while mustering cattle.
Between 1991 and 2000 he published three photographic books and conducted many solo exhibitions.
As well as complimenting him on his cattle videography and photographic work, Richard said that what Mark had been able to bring to life in the current exhibition with his artistic flair was incredible.
He spent time with the Outback Pioneers' Cobb & Co coach rides in Longreach to gather material for his paintings, and Richard said it was an emotional experience to see his horses brought to life on canvas.
"This exhibition will educate future generations," he said.
Mark said he was inspired to paint subjects that affect him emotionally, and to be able to combine the beauty of horses in various positions with the amazing history of Cobb and Co had given him a huge amount of satisfaction.
"This project was very rewarding - I found out so much history," he said.
He began painting for the exhibition in November 2021.
The wooden framing for all of the artworks on display was done by his twin brother Brett.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
