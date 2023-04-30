North Burnett farmers were celebrated as heroes at Festival Day as part of the Gayndah Orange festival.
The theme of the festival was "Citrus Super Powers" and citrus superheroes featured heavily on the floats for the procession parade with music, markets and activities running throughout the day.
The North Burnett has just launched citrus harvest season and some farmers struggled to find the time to head along as they are so busy getting fruit to market - but the town made sure to salute their hard work with a sign stating "farmers are heroes too" leading the historic parade.
The festival continues Sunday for Family Fun Day hosted at the Gayndah showgrounds.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
