Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gallery: Hero farmers celebrated at Gayndah Orange Festival

BM
By Brad Marsellos
April 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Burnett farmers were celebrated as heroes at Festival Day as part of the Gayndah Orange festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.