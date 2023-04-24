No snow has ever fallen in the outback Queensland town of Muttaburra.
Known for the Muttaburrasaurus dinosaur the region has average summer temperatures of close to 40 degrees and is lucky to receive any rain, let alone snow.
The local school has nine full-time students enrolled, with that number jumping to 17 when the out-of-town distance education bush kids roll into the classroom on Fridays.
And while the school is small, the students dream big and one of those dreams is to witness a landscape completely abstract from their own.
Muttaburra State School parents and citizens treasurer Winnie Batt is helping plan a "bush to blizzard" school camp for the children to the Perisher Valley in September this year, so they can build snowmen and experience a different view of Australia.
"None of these kids have ever seen snow," she said.
"Muttaburra is the geographical centre of Queensland and you could describe it as hot and dry, a lot of these kids are drought babies, born in the drought.
"When my daughter was four, there was a storm and she ran inside screaming saying there was a bear growling in the sky, so a lot of these kids haven't seen rain let alone snow."
Ms Batt said the bush to blizzard school camp was important for the children who were limited to certain experiences by their remote location and the trip would involve a variety of educational opportunities including a visit to Canberra.
"The children are very excited but they also have no idea what to expect," she said.
"Even just the trip on a plane will be exciting for them, there are so many wonderful things about growing up in the bush, but there are limitations with our access to opportunities and services.
"Some of them do go away more than others to larger urban centres but I know my kids still squeal with excitement when they get on an escalator in Townsville, so this is about all those life experiences, like being away from parents, being somewhere new and a very different climate.
"They are all a bit worried about being cold."
Two other outback schools were uniting for the snow school camp, with students from Jundah and Windorah also hoping to attend, but being in a remote location also means the camp will be expensive.
Ms Batt said the community had rallied to help raise funds, but with a limited population they decided to reach out to others to help make the snow dream a reality.
"Everything is expensive and there are two flights to get there and two to get home," she said.
"We have bus transfers, food, accommodation and then the days skiing at Perisher.
"We have done a lot of fundraising locally with cricket days and trivia nights, meat trays and all the rest, but we are aware that the community is small that we are drawing our funds from, and they are all in the same boat, so we wanted to spread the net and get more support."
A short music video has been created and uploaded to an online fundraising website.
Ms Batt hopes the video, produced by musician Josh Arnold, captures the heart of those who could make a small donation to help the bush kids hit the snow.
"Our principal Sharley McGovern has really supported this idea," she said.
"She thought it would be a great idea to engage Josh Arnold the musician and video maker, and he came out and filmed and recorded the kids and put together the little video clip to help us raise funds."
The video and online fundraiser for the Muttaburra State School Snow Camp 2023 has raised more than $2500 after being posted a week ago and will accept donations until August this year.
