Members of the Australian Campdrafting Association were given an opportunity to address a series of concerns at the annual general meeting held in Cloncurry on Monday evening.
President Rohan Marks told members that management issues such as the relocation of the ACA office to Toowoomba was done in accordance to the ACA constitution.
The cost of Campdraft One was a significant outlay, but a necessity for ACA to own its own nominations platform.
He said the day membership fee was still on the table and up for further negotiation at the next management meeting in August.
The issue of the 50 per cent increase of late membership fees will now not apply in the 2024 financial year, but there will still be a fee imposed.
Mr Marks said part of the successful outcome was due to members sitting in on management committees held prior to the AGM, to witness and interact in transparency.
READ MORE:
Vice president Sean Dillon issued members with a warning on social media activity and asked members to ensure that interactions on social media are constructive and respectful.
He said in the past 12 months has seen a significant and broadly positive growth in the use of social media showcasing the sport in such a wonderful light and manner.
"While most of us old hands are relatively immune to personal, nonconstructive criticism, it is certainly a deterrent for some newer or potential future leaders in the sport to emerge," Mr Dillon said.
"But worse than that, the attacks on our staff in recent times have been particularly sickening and will not be tolerated."
There were 65 active financial members present at the AGM.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.