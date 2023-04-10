Goldfields country heads to auction

A BLUE ribbon aggregation totalling 3834 hectares (9473 acres) of good, well watered Goldfields country will be auctioned on May 25.
Originally part of Springvale Station, Oakey Creek, Brindle Hill and Chipley are located on Lavery Road in the Dotswood area, 41km north east of Charters Towers and 134km south west of Townsville.
Oakey Creek is a 1632 hectare (4033 acre) grazing homestead perpetual lease. Brindle Hill is also a GHPL covering 1093ha (2700 acres). Chipley is a freehold property covering 1109ha (2740 acres).
The carrying capacity of the aggregation is estimated at 1000-1200 adult cattle with progeny, depending on the season.
Oakey Creek, Brindle Hill and Chipley is described as being predominately easy to gently undulating goldfields country with both black and red soil types with loamy alluvials run along the creek areas.
Most of the country is populated with red bloodwood trees with narrow leaf ironbark on the deeper soils along with patches of box country.
There are white gums and black ti trees located along the creek and river flats.
Pastures include Indian bluegrass, urochloa, Rhodes grass, buffel, shrubby stylo seca, native black spear, Australian dropseed, wynn cassia and natural grasses.
Pest species include rattlepod, parthenium, chinee apple, mimossa, and castor oil bush.
As part of the original Springvale Station, the three blocks were used as one paddock.
Fencing comprises of three barbed wires with steel picket fencing along with a mixture of timber and steel stays.
A lane connects the dams through to the yards located on Oakey Creek.
The steel panel and timber cattle yards have a receiving yard, forcing pens, draft pound, drafting yards, race/crush, calf cradle and loading ramp.
There is access for six deck road trains.
The country is well located to meatworks in Townsville, live export facilities, and the Charters Towers Saleyards.
Oakey Creek, Brindle Hill and Chipley offer many watering points for cattle. These include a well, five dams and a 6.5km frontage to the Burdekin River.
There are no buildings on any of the three titles.
Oakey Creek, Brindle Hill and Chipley will be auctioned in Charters Towers on May 25.
Oakey Creek will be auctioned first with the buyer of Oakey Creek having the option to purchase both Brindle Hill at Chipley at the same acreage value as that paid for Oakey Creek.
If Oakey Creek is not sold, Brindle Hill and Chipley will then be auctioned as a single contract.
Contact Matthew Geaney, 0418 777 817, or Liam Kirkwood, 0457 577 747, Ray White Geaney Kirkwood.
