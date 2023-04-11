A series of producer information days discussing the mandatory roll out of eID tags for sheep and goats by January 2025 are planned for Queensland.
But, when and where they will take place is still a mystery.
A Biosecurity Queensland spokesperson told the Queensland Country Life details of the events in "major sheep producing areas" would be announced soon and communicated through the industry bodies and Queensland government channels.
"The Queensland government supports the implementation of mandatory national individual electronic identification (eID) for sheep and goats," they said.
"A more accurate and timely traceability system will reduce the impact on our livestock industries from an emergency animal disease or food safety event and protect market access.
"The success of any changes in Australia's livestock traceability arrangements relies on a shared approach between all levels of government and industry.
"That is why we have commenced monthly meetings of the Queensland Traceability Advisory Group, comprising all major livestock industry stakeholders."
Despite plenty of discussion and meetings about the rollout in NSW, there seems to be uncertainty between producers and agents dealing with sheep and goats in Queensland.
A western Queensland livestock agent, speaking anonymously, said he hadn't heard a great deal about the issue yet.
"No-one's made any comments to me about it, or asked about what will happen," he said.
Emerald-based goat producer Glenda Valler from Bellarine Boer Goats said there hadn't been enough consultation with Queensland producers.
"I've been to every webinar that DAF has put up and none of it has actually had any concrete impact and we're just not getting much feedback on it," she said.
"Through the Central Queensland Goat Producers I've engaged DAF and the actual integrity systems trying to find out where we're at.
"I understand the need for it and I'm not saying don't do it, but we have major issues with goats with long soft ears and I can't put an actual leg tag on my goats, whereas the dairy producers can.
"They rip ear tags and I lose 27 per cent of my actual tags and I'm EID my tags."
She said all breeds needed to take it up.
"It's about retention of tags and it's very important that if we have to do it, the rangelands have to do it," she said.
"Because the last argument I had thrown at me was the fact that it was a safety issue for the rangeland producers in actually tagging their goats.
"I've broken a rib from tagging a goat.
"It cost me $6.60 extra per animal by the time you put in your wages and the time to get the tags."
Thane Merino producer Andrew Costello said it was inevitable, regardless of the consultation.
"It's coming. I'm just not sure how it's going to be implemented," he said.
"There's not much we're going to be able to do about it. We'll just have to accept it."
Greg Patch from Beauvale Australian Whites, Nanango has been using the eID ear tags for several years and said he felt they were important as far as biosecurity was concerned, but they would prove difficult and costly for large scale operations.
"Unfortunately as far as biosecurity is concerned they are a necessary evil," he said.
"But they do cost more, so if you have one thousand sheep that is a cost you have to wear, you aren't getting paid more for your meat.
"Some of the new ones being used on cattle take tissue samples and you can study DNA and with those you can verify the breeding, so they do have some interesting technology."
The Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry told Queensland Country Life matters questions regarding implementation arrangements for Queensland should be directed to the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
In an April communiqué published last week the national Sheep and Goat Traceability Task Force reported at its meeting on February 24 that discussions around governments $20 million co-investment in funding were continuing.
"Bilateral discussions continue, and agreements may be reached and announced in stages," it read.
"The first agreement is expected to be announced by mid-2023."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
