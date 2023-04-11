Queensland Country Life
Biosecurity Queensland to hold producer information days on sheep and goat eIDs

Brandon Long
Ben Harden
Sally Gall
Lucy Kinbacher
By Brandon Long, Ben Harden, Sally Gall + 1 other
· Updated April 11 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
A series of producer information days discussing the mandatory roll out of eID tags for sheep and goats by January 2025 are planned for Queensland.

