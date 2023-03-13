Queensland Country Life
143-year-old cattle brand still active on Randell family's Mt Stuart Station in Capella

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated March 14 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:00am
Grazier Jason Randell at Mt Stuart Station west of Capella is the fifth generation to still use and operate the 143-year-old cattle brand. Pictures supplied

A 143-year-old cattle brand first registered by a carpenter and wagon horse breeder in 1880, is still active on a central Queensland property to this day.

