IT was the end of an era at the Roma Saleyards on Friday as the Pinaroo Santa Gertrudis stud hosted its female dispersal sale.
The Cupitt family offered 173 lots, of which, 170 sell under the hammer at an average of $4501 for a clearance rate of 99 per cent, while the remaining lots sold after the sale's conclusion.
A break down of the sale saw nine cows sold to average $3055, 120 cows with calves at foot sold to average $5158 and 41 maiden heifers averaged $2969.
Greg Kroll was the successful bidder on the sale's top lot Pinaroo 1087 for $13,000 and also purchased Pinaroo 9684 for $9,000.
Stud Principals Peter and Robin Cupitt started their Pinaroo Stud No 1150 in 1982 in the Horton Valley, NSW, when they purchased Pinaroo Plains.
Peter Cupitt passed away in early 2022 and the hard decision of selling the stud cows and keeping the commercial operation was made.
The sale was a great success according to general manager of the Santa Gertrudis Society Chris Todd.
Mr Todd said that what he loved about the sale was the Cupitt family decided to offer their whole herd to the public and not sell privately.
"It was great to see the whole heard sell to all over Australia and it was especially good to see AMP Farms Trust at Tungkillow SA," he said.
There was an opportunity for many stud and commercial buyers to access the genetics of Pinaroo Santa Gertrudis.
Greg said he was chasing very quiet cows with strapping calves at foot, and hopes that he will also get the add bonus of a bull calf in the future.
Commercial buys were very stong with Karen Dunlop, Spean Pastoral, Esk purchasing a total of 23 females with 12 of those having calves at foot for an average of $3826
