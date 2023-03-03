Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King says the impending review into the $14.5 billion Inland Rail project will reveal "significant concerns".
Speaking at the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday, Ms King said Kerry Schott, who has been charged with conducting an independent review of the scheme, had tabled several issues in her soon-to-be-released report.
"... I can tell you when you see the report, it does make for gripping reading to those who want to learn the lessons about how not to do nation-building," Ms King said.
"Dr Schott found significant concerns about the governance and the delivery of the project.
"It is, frankly, a damning indictment on the National Party and a salutary lesson as to why they should never have their hands on portfolios with large discretionary funds again."
Inland Rail is a 1700km freight rail network that will connect Melbourne and Brisbane via regional Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.
Due to be finished in 2027, progress has been delayed by environmental concerns, lengthy environmental impact statements and cost blowouts.
Ms King said the previous government had "lost sight" of the reasons IR was being built.
"... under my predecessor, frankly, the project became something of a strange vanity project for him. And now Inland Rail - it is way over budget and it is way behind schedule," she said.
New England MP and former infrastructure minister Barnaby Joyce hit back.
"The people of Parkes, Narrabri, Toowoomba, Dubbo - I don't know if they see it as a vanity project, or do they see it as an economic opportunity, which is long overdue for their area?" Mr Joyce said.
"If in my political life, one of the things I can claim is getting the Inland Rail going, I'll be very proud of that."
Mr Joyce said Labor was "stopping or stalling" the project through the review process.
"I know what the reports do. The reports are mechanisms to stall or stop. To kick things from regional areas into the long grass with this fig leaf of 'oh, we're doing a review'," he said.
"It would have cost a lot less if they started building it back in 2008. But they didn't and they had to rely on us to start it."
Asked at the Press Club if there was any progress on the proposed Gladstone line, Ms King said it was a matter for Queensland at this stage.
"There's a separate process that the previous government started around the business case to Gladstone. We haven't received that," she said.
"I think the Queensland government is running that and we'll obviously look at that when that comes in."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
