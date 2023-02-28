A voter turnout of 64 per cent in the Longreach Regional Council by-election just concluded has been described as 'disappointing', both by the Electoral Commission Queensland and Longreach Mayor Tony Rayner.
The turn-out rate across Queensland at the last local government elections, in March 2020, was around 80pc.
Cr Rayner put the lower participation rate down to apathy among some voters.
"There's a possibility of misplaced papers, but this seems to be a drop reflected nationwide," he said. "The by-election was well-advertised so it seems that some voters were not strongly interested in voting."
An ECQ spokesperson said 2490 people were enrolled to vote in the election, and 1784 votes were received by the postal voting deadline.
From there, eight ballot papers received in valid declaration envelopes were informal and were unable to be counted for any of the candidates.
A total of 171 invalid declaration envelopes were received and rejected, and were excluded from the count.
That's a rejection rate of 9.58pc.
"There are a number of reasons why a declaration envelope might be rejected, including an envelope not being signed or witnessed, or the ballot paper not being sealed inside the declaration envelope," the spokesperson said.
"ECQ will be communicating with those electors whose ballot papers could not be included in the count to inform them of the requirements to make their vote count in future."
Statistics aren't available on whether postal or in-person voting reaps higher valid votes.
All the ECQ said was that it was committed to ensuring voting is accessible and as easy as possible for all Queenslanders.
"Longreach Council made a decision to apply to the minister for a direction to conduct the ballot by full postal vote," the spokesperson said.
Cr Rayner said they had chosen to conduct the by-election as a full postal vote because of the convenience factor, of being able to fill the ballot paper out at a time that suited people.
"However, we will discuss it - council can apply for its preferred voting method," he said. "Generally we've gone with postal voting and it's worked well."
The Toowoomba Regional Council this week decided to apply to have the 2024 local government election conducted by postal ballot for all areas within the Toowoomba region.
TRC Finance and Business Strategy Committee chair Geoff McDonald said the decision to support postal voting was made because of the large size of the region.
"Since COVID, residents' habits have changed and people are much more used to doing things like this remotely," Cr McDonald said.
"Considering the size of the region and the large amount of polling booths required for the election, we think it would be more appropriate to have postal votes for the community."
Whether the Toowoomba Regional Council can undertake a postal vote will be at the discretion of the Minister for Local Government, and a decision is expected in the second half of the year.
The Maranoa Regional Council has decided to go with a hybrid postal and in-person voting option.
The model was used in the region for the 2020 election and councillors agreed it was the right formula for ratepayers.
"It was incredibly popular with voters, that they had an opportunity to vote in person if they wished, or to vote via postal, which we have largely been used to," Cr Cameron O'Neill said. "This puts us in line with state and Commonwealth elections."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
