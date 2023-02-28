Queensland Country Life
Longreach Regional Council to re-examine postal voting in wake of 'disappointing' voter turnout

By Sally Gall
Updated February 28 2023 - 9:20pm, first published 9:00pm
The Longreach Regional Council will discuss whether to continue with postal voting after almost 10pc of declaration envelopes were rejected as invalid in the February by-election. Picture: Sally Gall

A voter turnout of 64 per cent in the Longreach Regional Council by-election just concluded has been described as 'disappointing', both by the Electoral Commission Queensland and Longreach Mayor Tony Rayner.

