Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Governess shortage in the north west region

GD
By Georgie Desailly
March 1 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fletcher Hawkins, 9, doing his school work through Longreach School of Distance Education. Image: supplied by Genevieve Hawkins.

For mother of three, Genevieve Hawkins, trying to find a consistent governess for her three school-aged children has become a regular task on her to-do list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Georgie Desailly

North Queensland Register Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.