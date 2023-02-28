United States-based financial service company StoneX launched its Australian Northern Angus Feeder Steer Index based on a very narrow index in Toowoomba, last Friday.
The index is for Angus cattle in the 380-500kg weight range delivered to a feedlot weighbridge within a 400 kilometre radius of Dalby, with a minimum two decks, or 44 head.
Angus steers steers rose to 429c/kg last week from 426c/kg the previous week, due to an increase in demand from southern feedlots, forcing northern prices to lift slightly.
The index works in conjunction with the Argus Northern Feeder Cattle Delivered Pricing Index, delivered StoneX's Australian Feeder Cattle Swaps, and launched by Argus Media last October.
Argus Media's data is collected weekly, and published every Thursday at close of business.
StoneX in conjunction with Argus who has worked with more than 30 companies in the eastern Australia cattle market to develop the northern feeder cattle index, based on transactions taking place between farmers and feedlot's on the Darling Downs.
Three industry commentators including founder of Mercardo, which is now owned by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Robert Herrmann, livestock manager for Mort and Co, Brett Campbell and managing director of Camm Ag, and newly minted board member of Cattle Australia, Byrce Camm.
Speaking on how they see cattle pricing in their businesses, all three agreed saying it gives a better idea to understand pricing, as it helps mitigating the price risk, which is a constant all the time.
The Australian Feeder Cattle Swaps can help market participants in all parts of the supply chain increase throughout stability and protect their margins against unfavourable price movements.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
