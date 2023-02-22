Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Woorabinda Pastoral Company offloads 200 Brahman feeder steers at CQLX Gracemere cattle sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 23 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockhampton Nutrien livestock agent Julian Laver, with a quality line of Woorabinda Pastoral Company, which averaged 462.77kg, to make 356c/kg and return $1647.43/head. Pictures by Ben Harden

A volume run of 200 No.1 and No.2 Brahman and Brangus feeder steers sparked strong bidding competition among feedlot buyers at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, with the lead pen hitting 388.2c/kg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.