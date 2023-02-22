A volume run of 200 No.1 and No.2 Brahman and Brangus feeder steers sparked strong bidding competition among feedlot buyers at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, with the lead pen hitting 388.2c/kg.
Drawn from repeat Bauhinia vendor, Woorabinda Pastoral Company, the offering had an average weight of 462.77kg and returned $1647/head.
The lead pen, a line of 373kg Brahman cross steers, reached 388.2c/kg and equalled $1451/head.
"A quality line of cattle will always sell well and Woorabinda Pastoral Company have sent in an excellent order with plenty of weight to do that 100 feeder job," Mr Laver said.
"The market is a little bit back in that field but when you put a line of cattle together like that they've sold exceptionally well."
A fair percentage of the feeder steers were going south to Whaka Feedlot for Ben Morgan, whom Mr Laver said was a very good supporter of the heavy 100-day grain job.
"Whaka Feedlot isn't a big operator up here in CQ, but if you can put a line of cattle together, he does come to the party," he said.
The yarding at CQLX in Gracemere on Wednesday rose considerably, from 1767 to 2670 head.
Ian and Gina Ohl of Olenga offered a run of Brangus Brahman cross steers that sold for 458.2c/kg.
They also sold 44 fat cows, for an average weight of 591kg, at 266.84c/kg to return $1336.61/head, peaking at $1484/head.
The Ohl family run a commercial breeding operation at Baralaba and usually turn weaners off at 250-300kg.
Mr Ohl said they had enjoyed a consistent season since November last year, with favourable conditions complementing their articles sold on the day.
"We were receiving nearly an inch every week in the new year, but we've just missed out in the last couple of weeks," he said.
"We found the the Brangus and the Brahmans both complement themselves in terms of weight coverage and that they handle the country quite well.
"We decided to offload some of our old cows just because it was their time."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.