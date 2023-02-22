Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Differing season shows as northern producers hold onto cattle, while Maranoa and Downs call for rain

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agents across the state unpack impact of mixed season on cattle markets

While those in the north have received significant grass-growing summer rainfall, prompting them to hold onto their cattle and make the most of the good season, graziers in the southern half of the state appear to have missed out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.