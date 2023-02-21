Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Patterson's Bottle Tree Downs looks to capitalise on favourable season and markets bullocks for the first time in years

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated February 22 2023 - 10:17am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Patterson at his Bottle Tree Downs property, using low stress principles while mustering the herd. Picture by Trina Patterson Photography

Like most graziers in Central Queensland, the Patterson family of Rolleston are enjoying a terrific season back home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.