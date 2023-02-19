Queensland Country Life
Police investigating up to 10 cattle duffing cases in northern area involving upwards of 100 stolen cattle

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated February 20 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 6:30am
Stock being mustered. Picture supplied by the Rural and Stock Crime Squad

Rural and Stock Crime Squad officers are reminding producers to remain vigilant against livestock theft after growing reports of cattle duffing in central and North Queensland.

