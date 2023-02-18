Queensland Country Life
Chinchilla Melon Fest 2023 | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 19 2023 - 10:00am
People from all parts of Queensland descended on the Western Downs this week for the Chinchilla Melon Fest for the first time in four years, as huge crowds braved the sweltering summer weather for some fruity fun.

