People from all parts of Queensland descended on the Western Downs this week for the Chinchilla Melon Fest for the first time in four years, as huge crowds braved the sweltering summer weather for some fruity fun.
It was an action packed four days for producers, local businesses and visitors who participated in a variety of melon-themed activities, such as farm tours, markets, fun runs, melon skiing, melon bungy, slip 'n slide, eating contests, Ironman challenges and chariot races.
The party continued well into the night once all the melons had been grown, thrown and eaten, as the crowd enjoyed a concert on Saturday night, before recovering at the poets breakfast, markets and polocrosse demonstration on Sunday morning.
