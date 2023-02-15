Australia's first vaccine for Japanese encephalitis virus in pigs could be rolled out commercially later this year.
Chimera virus technology developed by the University of Queensland has been used to make a 'hybrid' version of the mosquito-borne viral disease using a mosquito-only Australian virus - the Binjari virus.
While there are vaccines available to humans, it is likely to be the first one approved in Australia for pigs.
Dr Jody Hobson-Peters from UQ's School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said the vaccine was "very safe to use" and when injected into pigs - or other species - the hybrid virus was recognised as JEV by the immune system which generated antibodies and provided immunity.
"By vaccinating pigs and stopping them from contracting the virus we'll help stop this pathway to humans - hopefully saving lives as well as keeping pigs healthy," Dr Hobson-Peters said.
The project was supported by Australian Pork Ltd, with recent efficacy trials conducted on pigs at the Elizabeth MacArthur Agriculture Institute at Menangle in NSW.
More than 90 per cent of the young pigs in the trial were protected from JEV infection.
The researchers are now working with veterinary company Treidlia Biovet on manufacturing the vaccine so it can undergo safety trials on a larger scale.
JEV is associated with reproductive losses in pigs and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) in horses and people.
Waterbirds act as natural reservoirs for the virus, and mosquitoes can spread the virus to people, horses, pigs and other animals.
Australia's biggest pork producer at about 1.1 million pigs per year, SunPork Group has welcomed the development.
"SunPork recognises the significant impact JEV has had on the Australian pork industry over the past 12 months, and the importance of safe, effective interventions being available to producers," CEO Robert van Barneveld said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
